MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

