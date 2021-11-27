Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MATX opened at $83.75 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

