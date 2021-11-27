Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Medifast worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MED opened at $210.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average is $248.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.46 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

