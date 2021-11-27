Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 36,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

