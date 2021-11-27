Medtronic plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.99. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.