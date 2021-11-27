Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Volume Tops $160,946.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $16.51 million and $160,946.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.84 or 0.07588233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00086666 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00137276 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,348,895 coins and its circulating supply is 79,348,797 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

