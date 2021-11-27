MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.29 Billion

Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post $16.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.54 billion and the highest is $17.05 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

NYSE:MET opened at $60.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

