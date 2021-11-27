MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 2.2% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,003. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.