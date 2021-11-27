Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,044 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 111,600.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Guess? were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 1,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 138,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $6,952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.55 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

