Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

