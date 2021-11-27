Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 104,800.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Cortexyme stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

