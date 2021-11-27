Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 15,077 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDUS opened at $16.53 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $782.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

