MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 82.8% in November

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGTI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,189. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

