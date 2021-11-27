Michael Shetzline Sells 13,776 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 527,067 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

