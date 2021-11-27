Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie Sells 50,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$186,725.

Shares of TSE MBX opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.79.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

