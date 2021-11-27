Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie Sells 50,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Senior Officer James Stuart Currie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$186,725.
Shares of TSE MBX opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.79.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
