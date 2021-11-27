Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $553,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

