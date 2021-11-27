Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

NYSE MAA opened at $203.57 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

