MidasProtocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,093.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $142,913.52 and approximately $35,093.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

