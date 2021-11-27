Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,357 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Conduent worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,607,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,822,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNDT opened at $5.14 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

