Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 787.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $128.84 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

