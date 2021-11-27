Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,567 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

