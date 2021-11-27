Millennium Management LLC Sells 17,304 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

