Millennium Management LLC Sells 67,576 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Loews by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Loews by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 254,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.