Mithril Price Hits $0.0981 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Mithril has a market cap of $98.14 million and approximately $85.88 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

