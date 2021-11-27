Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $325.97 million, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mogo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Mogo by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

