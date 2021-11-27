Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $7.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after buying an additional 67,622 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $14.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.42. 122,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $196.08 and a fifty-two week high of $316.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.59.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

