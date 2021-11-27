Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.63. Momo has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Momo by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 515,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.