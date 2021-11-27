MoonSwap Hits Market Cap of $5.66 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $158,650.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.01 or 0.00358529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

