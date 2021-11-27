More Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $334.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. More Coin has a market cap of $90,398.64 and approximately $334.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

