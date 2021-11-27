Morgan Stanley Acquires 147,475 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KREF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KREF opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

