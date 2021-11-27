Morgan Stanley Acquires 343,224 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Materialise were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS opened at $23.61 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 214.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

