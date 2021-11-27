Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

