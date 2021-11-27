Morgan Stanley Sells 4,862 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of GATX worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 35.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $107.13.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.