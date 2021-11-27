Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,288,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Amundi purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,742,000 after buying an additional 7,873,960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after buying an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 14,790.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 1,953,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.