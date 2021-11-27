N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NABL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get N-able alerts:

NABL stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14. N-able has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. Research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $3,077,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.