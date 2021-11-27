Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. 87,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,405. The stock has a market cap of $829.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

