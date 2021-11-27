Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $71.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nutanix by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $6,097,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 21.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 112,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,028.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

