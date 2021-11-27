Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 25.9% This Week

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $992.92 million and $101.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,913.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.00 or 0.07510024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00358086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $563.15 or 0.01025528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00085775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00457681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,561,728,654 coins and its circulating supply is 28,740,279,554 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

