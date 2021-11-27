Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NBO stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,597.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $106,636.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

