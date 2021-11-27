Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.98. 510,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,055. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.