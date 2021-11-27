New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Short Interest Down 91.0% in November

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the October 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,913,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NECA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 19,461,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,719,453. New America Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About New America Energy
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.