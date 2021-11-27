New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in New Relic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.27. 295,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,399. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

