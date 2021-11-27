NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 831 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.66.

