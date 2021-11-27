NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 330.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $258,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

