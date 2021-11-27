NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,239 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

NYSE:DIS opened at $148.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.