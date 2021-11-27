NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

