NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 379,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,730,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 720,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,017,000 after buying an additional 206,773 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $391.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.78 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.