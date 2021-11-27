Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.41.

NOAH opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Noah has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Noah by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Noah by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 307,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

