Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.
NOAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.41.
NOAH opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Noah has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $52.77.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
