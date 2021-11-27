North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

NOA opened at C$18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$519.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.33. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$11.48 and a 52 week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3773789 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

