Northern Trust Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $255.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87.

